4-year-old dead, 5 hospitalized after house fire in Pocahontas, Ill.

Photo: Highland-Pierron Fire Protection District

POCAHONTAS, ILL. - A 4-year-old is dead and five others are in the hospital following a house fire in Pocahontas, Illinois early Wednesday morning.

Fire crews responded to the 500 block of Academy Street around 2:35 a.m.

According to the Highland-Pierrnon Fire Protection District, the family was trapped on the second story of the house and forced to escape through a window onto the first-floor roof.

The Bond County Coroner confirmed the 4-year-old girl died in the fire.

The mother, father, 15-month-old twins, and a 12-year-old were all transported to hospitals. Officials have not released any of their conditions.

Pocahontas-Old Ripley Fire, Rescue and EMS will collect donations Wednesday for the family at the Pocahontas Lodge from 4-7 p.m.

This story will be updated as we receive more information.

