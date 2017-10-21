408,000 dishwashers recalled due to fire hazard

(Photo: Thinkstock/monkeybusinessimages)

Hundreds of thousands of dishwashers have been recalled due to a fire hazard.

The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) issued the recall on Friday. It covers about 408,000 Bosch, Gaggenau, Jenn-Air and Thermador brand dishwashers -- and another 61,000 sold in Canada.

The dishwashers were sold in stores and online from January 2013 to May 2015.

BSH Home Appliances has received five reports of power cords overheating and causing fires. No injuries have been reported.

The affected model numbers and serial numbers can be found on the CPSC website.

Consumers can call BSH at 888-965-5813 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. any day, or visit the brand websites for more information:

Bosch - click on Service, then Safety Notices

Gaggenau - click on Support, then Safety Notices

Jenn-Air - click on Product Recalls at the bottom of the page

Thermador - click on Customer Care, then Safety Notices

The recall number is 18-013.

© 2017 KARE-TV