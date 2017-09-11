ST. LOUIS - It’s time for hurricane victims to start rebuilding in the wake of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma. The storms brought total devastation to many communities, and as they start to return home and find what’s left to salvage, many will find nothing remains. Help these survivors with essentials to carry on.

As they rebuild their communities they will need critical items to continue down their long road of recovery. So, 5 On Your Side has partnered with United Van Lines and Pilot FlyingJ to send more than 20 tractor trailers filled with supplies to affected areas. When the trucks arrive, the Salvation Army will help distribute them to communities that need them most.

Your continued generosity is needed. Here’s a list of donation items we are accepting:

Diapers – multiple sizes, including pull-ups

Baby wipes

Baby Formula – powder only

Baby clothing detergent – powder only

Baby lotion

Baby powder

Baby bottles

Diaper rash ointment

Cotton swabs

First aid kits

Gentle baby soap

Non-perishable baby food

Non-perishable canned goods

Sponges

Paper towels

Toilet bowl brushes

Toilet bowl plungers

Brooms

Mops

Dish towels

Garbage bags

Due to transportation restrictions, the following items cannot be accepted:

Aerosol cans

Ammonia

Ammunition

Car batteries

Charcoal/lighter fluid

Charged scuba tanks

Chemistry sets

Cleaning solvents

Darkroom chemicals

Fertilizer

Fire extinguishers

Fireworks

Fuels/oils

Household batteries

Kerosene

Liquid bleach

Loaded guns

Matches

Nail polish/remover

Paint thinners

Paints/varnishes

Pesticides

Poisons

Pool chemicals

Propane tanks

Rubbing alcohol

Sterno fuel

Weed killer

Please bring your donations to the Kirkwood Walmart parking lot (1202 S. Kirkwood Road, Kirkwood, MO 63122) Saturday, Sept. 23 between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Every donation helps.

