92-year-old flower girl steals the show

At 92 years old, Georgiana Arlt walked down the aisle as the flower girl for her granddaughter's wedding. It was only the second wedding she'd been in – and the first was her own, 72 years ago. (Photo: Dustin Doust, Little Rascal Studio)

MANKATO, Minn. - Abby Arlt and Dustin Mershon had their dream wedding on Saturday.

Beautiful outdoor venue. Perfect pink bouquets. And a spotless white dress.

But it was the flower girl who stole the show.

At 92 years old, Arlt's grandmother, Georgiana, tossed a path of flower petals all the way down the aisle to a soundtrack of cheers and applause.

"That was hard work!" she said with a laugh as she finished her duties and took a seat.

Abby said she had always wanted her grandma and grandpa to be the flower girl and ring bearer at her wedding, but her grandpa passed away a year ago. Although he wasn't able to be at the ceremony, he had given his blessing to Dustin just a week before he died.

When Georgiana was offered the prestigious role, she told Abby she had never been in any weddings besides her own, 72 years ago.

Georgiana still lives on her own in Chaska. She has eight children, 17 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren – and now, a new grandson-in-law.

