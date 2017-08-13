94-year-old retired judge puts in pool for neighborhood kids

Lonely after the death of his wife, Keith Davison has filled his yard with children by installing a pool. Davison's backyard addition is no mere wading pool, at 32 feet long - and 9 feet deep under the diving board. http://kare11.tv/2vTeBoY

KARE 10:41 PM. CDT August 13, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories