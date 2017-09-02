A 4 Year-Old from York Contributes to the Harvey Relief Effort

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Woman pulls gun at Walmart
-
2 men arrested for shooting officers & woman
-
Superintendent apologizes for column
-
Protests planned in and around St. Louis as judge weighs ruling
-
Black smoke appears above Russian Consulate in San Francisco
-
The Red Cross is helping the people affected by Hurricane Harvey
-
City fines woman for other people's trash
-
Teens Charged After Burning Dogs
-
St. Louis Police officer shoots armed suspect
-
President Trump to announce decision about Dreamers Tuesday
More Stories
-
Trump coming to Houston todaySep. 2, 2017, 7:21 a.m.
-
2 in custody following police-involved shootingSep. 1, 2017, 2:07 p.m.
-
Cardinals use 6-run 9th to rally past Giants 11-6Sep. 2, 2017, 7:18 a.m.