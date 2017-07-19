A-B InBev responds to MillerCoors attacks with Natural Light campaign

CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 15: In this photo illustration, bottles of Miller Lite and Bud Light beer that are products of SABMiller and Anheuser-Busch InBev (respectively) are shown on September 15, 2014 in Chicago. Illinois. (Photo: Scott Olson, 2014 Getty Images)

Anheuser-Busch InBev is launching a new campaign for its Natural Light brand that features supermodel Marisa Miller.

The campaign will answer a campaign from Miller Lite that calls out Bud Light by name and mocks the brand's taglines.

The Natural Light campaign, created by the Zeno Group, will allow A-B InBev to respond to the Miller Lite attacks while keeping Bud Light above the fray, Advertising Age reports.

"When that 'Lite' beer started drawing comparisons to another light beer brand, we knew we had to get in on the conversation as Natty drinkers love what our beer brings to the table," Chelsea Philips, A-B InBev's vice president of value brands in the U.S., said in a statement. "As a self-proclaimed challenger brand, we decided it was time for Natural Light to up the ante and have a little fun with this, and we could think of no better way than partnering with Marisa – a Miller that prefers to act, and drink, Natural."

In the ads, Marisa Miller pokes fun at the fact that while she may be a Miller, she always "prefers to act 'Natural' — Natural Light that is."

The campaign will include a series of digital content that will be available on both Natural Light and Marisa Miller's social channels this summer and fall.

Miller Lite's first ad in its campaign, which debuted in October, takes on Bud Light's "Raise one to right now" tagline, stating that "Bud Light says raise one to right now, so why not raise the right one." Three additional ads continued the theme.

