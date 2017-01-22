A touching marriage proposal: 5 brilliant stories this week

A newborn helped dad propose. (Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto) (Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto)

(NEWSER) – A touching marriage proposal and more make this week's list of brilliant stories:

Man Abandoned as Newborn Finds Family After 39 Years: A man who was abandoned as a newborn in a Newark McDonald's restroom has reunited with his biological family, 39 years later. David Volk publicized his search for his birth mother on Facebook in 2014, and now — also on Facebook — he reveals that the search has come to an end. But there are still "a lot of unanswered questions."

When Vet's Body Went Unclaimed, Strangers Stepped In: When Army veteran Lawrence Kays died of heart disease at Christus St. Vincent Hospital in Sante Fe on Nov. 16 at age 78, there were no family members gathered around him. Nor did any turn up to claim his body in the months afterward. Then the Rivera Family Funeral Home stepped in — in a big way.

11-Year-Old Helps People One Yoga Lesson at a Time: Eleven-year-old Tabay Atkins was given a choice upon graduating fifth grade last year: a trip to Europe or a 200-hour yoga instructor certification course. He went with the yoga. Tabay may very well now be the youngest certified yoga instructor in America, and he's not just teaching other kids.

Newborn Helps Dad Propose to Mom: The internet's reaction to an inventive and adorable marriage proposal in Nebraska can best be summed up by this tweet: "DEAR CHRIST I AM SOBBING."

NFL Quarterback Helps Find Missing Child: It appears something good came of Derek Carr's broken leg, which arguably cost his Oakland Raiders a win in the first round of the NFL playoffs. Instead of spending Saturday taking on the New England Patriots, the quarterback retweeted a notice about a missing Oakland toddler to his 247,000 Twitter followers. It worked.

