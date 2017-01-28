ACLU blocks Trump's unconstitutional Muslim ban

A federal judge granted an emergency stay to allow detainees with valid visas to remain in the U.S.

The American Civil Liberties Union went to court following President Donald Trump’s executive order banning immigrants from Muslim countries.

“We jumped into court, arguing that the accord was unconstitutional, that it was un-American, and that it flew in the face of established statutes that we have long regarded in this country,” ACLU Executive Director Anthony D. Romero said on Facebook.

The team of lawyers convinced the judge to hold all of the movements and efforts to deport individuals who have lawfully come into the country, including immigrants with green cards or those with visas, he said.

“The courts can work,” Romero added. “When President Trump enacts laws or executive orders that are unconstitutional and illegal, the courts are there to defend everyone’s right.”

