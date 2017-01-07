Adam Wainwright sings in the shower for a good cause

St. Louis, MO, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright (50) salutes the fans after the final game of the season against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Busch Stadium. The Cardinals won 10-4. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Custom)

Adam Wainwright shared a video of him singing in a very unusual place... the shower.

Wainwright shared the video on Big League Impact's Twitter page on Friday. It's a promotional piece for a competition that anyone can enter in the St. Louis area to win a chance to sing a duet with Wainwright. It's easy to enter. Just tweet a video to @bigleagueimpact and eight lucky people will be chosen to compete and two wildcard spots will be picked on the night of the event.

Wainwright also tweeted at Taylor Swift to see if she could join him at the event.

Interested in singing with Wainwright or attending the event on January 16? Get your tickets here.

Want to learn more about what Big League Impact does? Get more info here.