Adorable bloodhound becomes newest member of Pa. police department

With his handler, West York officer Scott Musselman, holding him, Detective Prince, the newest member of the West York Police Department is sworn in. (Photo: Jason Plotkin, York (Pa.) Daily Record)

YORK, PA. - YORK, Pa. — The West York, Pa., Borough Police has a new member of the force, a K-9 detective named Prince.

In his public debut earlier this week, the 13-week-old bloodhound rested in the arms of his handler, Scott Musselman, as officials talked about how he will help to find missing children and older adults with dementia.

"I love him. He's my little buddy already," Musselman said after a news conference.

Prince was sworn in by District Judge Jennifer J.P. Clancy in her Spring Garden Township courtroom on Thursday.

Prince will assist the Missing Child Task Force, also known as the York County Child Abduction Response Effort Team, said Dana Ward, a detective with the York County District Attorney's Office.

York County currently has another bloodhound, Lou, who is part of the team. Lou's handler is Sgt. Sam Shipley from the York County Sheriff's Department.

The paw print of Detective Prince, the newest member of the West York Police Department, was placed as his signature following his swearing in ceremony by District Judge Jennifer J.P. Clancy. (Photo: Jason Plotkin, York (Pa.) Daily Record)

Lou is getting ready for retirement, and Prince will be stepping into the role.

Prince starts training in the next week or two. He will undergo training for about eight months to a year, said West York Police Chief Matthew Millsaps.



Residents might see Prince riding around in the police car or walking around in the police station as he gets acquainted with his job, Millsaps said.

Leader Heights Animal Hospital will be helping to take care of the dog. Borough Animal Response krew donated a dog bed, food and snacks for Prince.

"This is truly a community effort," Ward said.

A future meet and greet with Prince is being planned for the public, West York Mayor Shawn Mauck said.

