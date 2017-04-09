BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KSDK) -- An Amber Alert has been issued by police in Blue Springs, Missouri as they search for a missing 12-year-old girl. Blue Springs is located about 20 miles from downtown Kansas City



Police say, Apple S. Briscoe is a white female, 5 foot three inches tall, weighing 125 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes.



Police are looking for William L. Dela Cruz, described as an Asian male, age 22, five foot ten inches tall and weighing 220 pounds.



The two are believed to be traveling in a Silver 2015 Nissan Versa with Maryland registration 6CK5071.



Anyone seeing the victim, suspect or vehicle are asked to call 911 or call the Blue Springs Police Department at 816-228-0152

© 2017 KSDK-TV