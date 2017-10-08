Amber Alert: Affidavit Shows Girl Put Outside As Punishment
The father of a missing 3-year-old girl at the center of an active Amber Alert has been arrested. Investigators say Wesley Mathews is now facing child endangerment charges. He told police he told his daughter to stand near a large tree because she would n
WFAA 5:16 AM. CDT October 09, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Police make mass arrests after protesters shut down EB I-64
-
Hyperloop one tests engines for superfast transport
-
WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO Dramatic video of Las Vegas concert shooting
-
Former FBI leader offers insight into Las Vegas shooting
-
Protests take financial and emotional toll on police
-
FBI profiler: Vegas shooting similar to Texas Tower massacre
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
Stranger punches woman near Central West End
-
STL radio DJ in Las Vegas during mass shooting
-
Las Vegas/Mandalay Bay shooting - What we know
More Stories
-
Remarkable resiliance: 7-year-old victim returns…Oct. 8, 2017, 11:39 p.m.
-
4-year-old fights brain tumor with a smileOct. 9, 2017, 12:03 a.m.
-
Police identify man who died in south county…Oct. 1, 2017, 9:44 a.m.