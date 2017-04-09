Amber Alert canceled after girl found safe, suspect in custody

Police Generic (Photo: Getty images, Custom)

BLUE SPRINGS, MO. (KSDK) - An Amber Alert activated after a girl was reported missing out of Blue Springs, Missouri, has been canceled after the girl was found safe and the suspect was taken into police custody.

According to a press release from police, the girl was located safely in Wentzville at around 2:15 p.m., and the suspect was taken into police custody.

They were spotted by a gas-station attendant while fueling up along Highway Z. The attendant called police but the two left before police arrived. A little later in the day, they were eating at a restaurant when two other diners recognized them from distributed photos. The diners called police, who responded to the restaurant and took the suspect into custody.

