Amtrak train derails in Washington, no fatalities reported

West Pierce Fire officials say four train cars were off the tracks; none were in the water. (Photo: West Pierce Fire)

Officials say there were no injuries or fatalities after an Amtrak train with 267 passengers on board derailed in Chambers Bay/Steilacoom Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. along the shoreline by the marina in Steilacoom, says West Pierce Fire Battallion Chief Scott Adams.

Around 2:30 p.m., an Amtrak Cascade train traveling northbound derailed at the Chambers Bay Bridge in Steilacoom, according to a statement released by Amtrak. West Pierce Fire Battallion Chief Scott Adams said responders found four of the train's 15 cars had derailed.

There were no fatalities or serious injuries, said officials, only minor injuries among the passengers; none among the crew.

Passengers were safely evacuated from the train, and Pierce Transit buses were transporting them to the Tacoma Amtrak station.

A Gig Harbor Police Boat Patrol helped deploy pollution booms. Adams said there was no fuel leak from the derailment.

Lakewood Patrol and Marine Service Unit was at the scene assisting, along with Coast Guard and other crews. The cause of the derailment was under investigation.

It's unknown when the rail will be cleared. Nearby roads in the area are also closed.

Gig Harbor police tweeted video of the derailed train.

#GigHarbor PD patrol boat assisting at scene of train derailment at Chambers Bay/Steilacoom area. pic.twitter.com/ni4YareJOX — Gig Harbor Police (@GigHarborPolice) July 2, 2017

