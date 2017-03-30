TN National Guardsman rescues bald eagle with broken wing

Lt. Col. Patrick Wade is used to performing rescue missions out of a helicopter through his service with the Tennessee Army National Guard.

He's helped rescue several people during his career as the 1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion Commander and the Army Aviation Facility #2 Commander out of McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base.

But on Monday at his home in Maynardville, after feeding the donkeys, he came across a once-in-a-lifetime rescue operation like he's never seen before.

"[I] got a little closer to it and he started moving around and thought 'oh my goodness, there's no way that is a bald eagle,'" Wade said.

He was in awe. Near his fence was a bald eagle sitting on the ground that couldn't fly.

"He's hurting and he needs some help. You know, a national bird, a great symbol of America, so I just thought 'what do I need to do to try and help this bird?'" Wade said.

He called his neighbor for help and the two eventually captured the eagle. They called Upstate Birds of Prey for help who then took the eagle to the UT Vet School to be evaluated.

The veterinarian team determined the eagle had a fractured coracoid, the bone that helps stabilize the shoulder to help them fly.

"Probably not too many people have the U.S. national bird in their lap ever but I felt proud to be trying to save him and get him to some help, so it was a great experience for me. Especially being in the military for almost 30 years now so I felt really proud trying to save our national bird," Wade said.

It is an experience Wade will never forget, a moment when his daily work came to fruition to help a feathered friend.

"[It] meant a lot to me and I'm very proud and thankful that I could help him out," Wade said.

The eagle is currently in rehab at the American Eagle Foundation in Pigeon Forge. After it heals completely, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officials plan to release the bird back into the wild.

