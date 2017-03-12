Around the Web: Netflix update, Mitch McConnell tattoos

(Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The stories making headlines around the web this week include Netflix working on a way to let you decide how a show ends and a happy ending to the search for a little boy on social media.

Inventor of Internet says it is broken



The man who created the World Wide Web says he wants to fix it.



Tim Berners-Lee is the computer scientist who thirty years ago wrote the blueprint for what would become the World Wide Web.

He says in the last year he's been concerned about a few new trends like compromised personal data and fake news.



Berners-Lee says he imagined the web as an open platform that would allow everyone, everywhere to share information, access opportunities and collaborate across geographic and cultural boundaries.



Wind chime Jake found

A Washington state woman has found the child who left a note and $5 after stealing one of her wind chimes.



Christina Reitz says Jake's aunt contacted her on social media after her story went viral.



In the note, Jake says he stole the wind chime with butterflies on it because it reminded his sister of their mother who passed away. He apologized and said the $5 was all he had.



Reitz took to social media so she could find Jake and give him his money back.



Reitz says the family wants to remain anonymous right now but they plan to meet in person soon.



Choose your own adventure?

Netflix is working on ways to give viewers control of key plot decisions in its shows, such as who the protagonist of the show is romantically involved with or whether or not they commit a crime.



The company says it will all be done by the push of a button and is referring to the concept as “branch narratives.”



The company will run a trial with children's shows later this year and will extend it to shows aimed at adults if it's successful.

Sen. McConnell inspires wave of tattoos

More women are getting a tattoo of a statement U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell made on the senate floor last month. The tattoos are part of a movement that Reuters says was started by author and podcast host Nora Purmort.



The tattoos read "nevertheless, she persisted."



McConnell made the statement when he tried to shush Senator Elizabeth Warren during the debate on the nomination of fellow senator Jeff Sessions to be the attorney general.



The quote has also been popping up on t-shirts, protest signs and across social media.



Potatoes on Mars?

New results from an experiment suggest potatoes really will grow on Mars.



The International Potato Center in Peru conducted the experiment, in which scientists placed a special potato inside a sealed container that simulates Mars’ temperature, air pressure, oxygen and carbon dioxide levels.



Researchers have previously engineered potatoes to survive salty soils and drought conditions. The results of those experiments helped scientists design a soil that simulates conditions on Mars.



