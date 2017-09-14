Attorney: 'Busty' teen kicked out of class for wearing this outfit

Kelsey Anderson, 17, is a Joplin High School student. She was sent to the office for a dress code violation while wearing this outfit, her mother says. (Photo: Submitted)

SPRINGFIELD, MO. - A Joplin High School teacher told a student that she was too "busty" and kicked her out of class for a dress code violation, according to an attorney who represents the teen.

Kelsey Anderson, 17, was wearing a long-sleeved maroon top and blue jeans on Friday when the teacher told Anderson that "plus-sized women" need to shop at stores that sell plus-sized clothes, according to a news release from attorney Elizabeth Turner.

The female teacher allegedly added: "Smaller busted women could get away with more than larger busted women."

Anderson said she was "mortified" that her teacher said those things in front of the class.

The Joplin school district said in a statement that the incident is being investigated by the administration to determine if policy has been violated.

"The District does not consider comments by staff members about students' bodies appropriate. Our staff conduct policy requires all staff members to maintain courteous and professional relationships with students," the statement said.

Anderson's story went viral after her mother, Melissa Barber, shared photos and videos expressing her outrage to Facebook.

In one post, Barber writes: "The teacher said 'your boobs are bigger than most girls, and you are gonna have to try harder.' She really needs to not speak to my daughter like that. What is wrong with the way this child is dressed????"

In another, Barber said her daughter requested to be removed from the teacher's class because she was "embarrassed and horrified."

The principal denied the request, Barber wrote.

"I refuse to put my daughter in a situation where her self esteem is completely destroyed. She is there to learn. This whole time she was missing out on an education while we were all sitting in a room discussing her boobs. How often does this happen to your sons? Seems like another way to keep girls uneducated."

Barber also posted a video to her Facebook page, which shows someone describing a shirt that a male student had worn to Joplin High School without any apparent repercussions.

The person in the video said the shirt read: "Our erections are harder, stronger and last longer."

At that point in the video her daughter, Anderson, walks in front of the camera in the maroon top and jeans that she was sent to the office for wearing.

The video has received more than 120,000 views as of Wednesday morning. Another post has been shared more than 55,000 times.

On Facebook, Barber thanked people for their support: "Thank you so much for standing with her! I started this fight for my daughter. I will finish it for yours."

Turner said, "It is sad that in this day and age, when we teach children and young adults about the dangers of bullying and body shaming with laws to protect against bullying, that we have to worry about the adults in our children's lives being the ones to hurt them. Bullying and body shaming isn't something to take lightly."

Anderson said, "I just don't want any other girls to go through what I've been through and treated how I've been treated. I asked to be accommodated so I don't have to go back to her class, but I was told no."

The statement from Joplin Schools said the district is not able to comment on specific incidents regarding students and school personnel.

