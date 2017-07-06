Authorities probe woman's deadly fall from river platform

Dark blue flowing river water surface drowning generic water boat

NIXA, Mo. (AP) - Authorities are investigating the death of a 20-year-old woman who fell with her mother from a wooden platform 50 to 60 feet above a river they had been navigating.



The Springfield News-Leader reports Kasha Porter of Ozark died last Saturday when one of the branches supporting the platform snapped, sending her into the James River with her mother, Amy Kipper, and another person.



Kipper was treated at a hospital, and the third victim sustained slight injuries.



The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the accident, which happened about seven miles from Nixa.



The platform was the highest of three at the location, and it's unclear who installed them or who owns the tree.



Porter's funeral will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Barnes Family Funeral Home in Ozark.



