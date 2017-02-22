KSDK
Close

Video: Meet the fire breathing wonder man

What makes this even cooler is the fact that they are inside an ice castle.

Right This Minute , KSDK 12:47 PM. CST February 22, 2017

This man is a living, (fire) breathing human dragon. The team at Devin Super Tramp captured this stunning moment of Bryan Blaze shooting fire from his mouth. What makes this even cooler is the fact that they are inside an ice castle.

(© 2017 KSDK)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories