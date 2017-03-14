Bald eagle injured during tornado near KC dies

Missouri Department of Conservation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Missouri Department of Conservation says efforts to save a bald eagle injured during a tornado earlier this month near Kansas City have failed.



The department said in a news release Tuesday that the eagle found with a wing damaged in the March 6 tornado near Smithville Lake died of the injuries Sunday.



A passer-by found the injured eagle along a road. The bird later was taken by a conservation agent to a wildlife rehabilitation expert, then on to the University of Missouri Veterinary Health Center in Columbia. That's where the eagle died.



The department says Smithville Lake typically has three or four active eagle nests, meaning eagles still will be in that area this spring.

