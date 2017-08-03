Belleville man dies in fire at parent's home

Fire generic (Photo: Photos.com, Custom)

BELLEVILLE, ILL. - 21-year-old Austin Veile died in a fire at his parents home in Belleville early Saturday morning

Fire crews were called to a home along Signal Hill Boulevard around 3:50 a.m.

Veile was found unconscious in the second story bathroom.

He was transported to a local hospital and flown to the Mercy Hospital Burn Center in St. Louis where he was pronounced dead.

Veile’s parents and sister smelled the smoke and were able to evacuate the house without any serious injuries.

The Illinois State Fire Marshall is still investigating the cause of the fire.

Veile graduated from Belleville West High School in 2014.

© 2017 KSDK-TV