Beloved De Smet football assistant coach laid to rest

ST. LOUIS - Hundreds gathered in St. Louis on Monday to attend the funeral service for a beloved member of the De Smet football coaching staff.

The funeral was held at Central Baptist Church. Many wore Jaz’s favorite colors of purple and black.

Granderson was shot and killed on Oct. 16 in south St. Louis near Minnesota and Hill.

On Saturday, the De Smet football team played without their assistant coach. The team wore green in honor of Granderson’s foundation. The foundation helps provide services to St. Louis youth through football camps.

Granderson was a standout athlete at Kirkwood High School, he went on to play football for the University of Northern Iowa and then transferred to Lindenwood University.

He joined the De Smet football coaching staff in 2016. Granderson was known by family and friends as someone who was making a positive impact in his community.

Police do not have anyone in custody related to his murder.

READ MORE: Coach Granderson’s mother asks for justice

MORE: Jaz's legacy will live on

© 2017 KSDK-TV