Death of missing KKK leader being investigated as a homicide

BELGRADE, MO. - Police are investigating the death of a self-declared Ku Klux Klan leader as a homicide following the discovery of his body in a river south of St. Louis.

Frank Ancona, identified as an Imperial Wizard of the Traditional American Knights, was reported as missing last week. An employee with the Mark Twain National Forest spotted Ancona's car on their property Thursday, and authorities impounded his car to search for possible evidence.

Those findings have yet to be released.

Overnight Sunday, officials located his body near the Big River off of Highway C on Big River Road in Belgrade, Mo. The Washington County Coroner said Ancona's body was located along the side of an access road near the river.

An autopsy Sunday afternoon found Ancona died as a result of a gunshot wound to the head.

Missouri Highway Patrol officials are assisting law enforcement agencies within Washington County to investigate the incident.

