Budweiser releases new summer packaging

Missouri Budweiser bottle (Photo: Custom)

Budweiser's inviting you to crack open a cold one as they release their new summer packaging. Today through September, cans and bottles will celebrate the eleven states that are home to Budweiser breweries.

The new design will feature:

The “Budweiser” on cans and bottles will be replaced with the states name.

The center medallion “AB” monogram updated with the states initials.

The “King of Beers” will be swapped to include each individual state motto.

The “Anheuser-Busch Inc.” will be replaced with each states nickname.

The states featured will include California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Texas and Virginia.

To continue the celebration, Budweiser will also be hosting brewery open houses that will feature music, local food and custom merchandise. The Famous Budweiser Clydesdales will also be making appearances at the brewery open houses throughout the summer.

© 2017 KSDK-TV