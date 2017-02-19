Build your own dog leash station

New pet owners quickly learn that all the supplies you need for your new furry friend add up fast. So we found a way to make a pet leash station that is personalized and under $20 to make. This dog leash station includes a place to store dog bags, treats, a collar and a leash.

What you'll need:

Wooden board

Empty container of disinfectant wipes

Mini chalkboard pin

Garment hooks

Alphabet stickers

Pet stickers

Hot glue gun

Empty bags

Spray paint

Directions:

To start, I spray painted a garment hook, an empty container of disinfectant wipes and a mini chalkboard pin. Once they dried I brought them back inside to work on the station.

I found the main board at a craft store. If you use the weekly discount coupons they offer online, you can get one for under $5.

I stuffed the empty container with grocery bags and then used a hot glue gun to secure it to the wooden board.

I then grabbed the mini chalkboard pin (you can usually find them for less than $2 in the craft section of most stores). Or you can make one with a clothespin.

I glued it down with enough space to clip a small bag of treats.Then I used a little glue on the garment hooks, just to help keep it in place while i added in the screws.

I let the station dry for an hour before adding in some stickers. To add a personal touch, I placed the puppy's name on the board and added in some paw stickers to the container to help bring the whole look together.

