KSDK
Close
Live Video LIVE: Giraffe birth at New York zoo
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

Bystander takes action after witnessing animal cruelty

Mary Stringini, WCNC 4:52 AM. CST March 06, 2017

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. -- A bystander chose to take action when she witnessed a man carrying a dog by the collar around its neck.

Pawsitive Impact NC Dog Rescue was contacted about the incident and posted the images on Facebook in order to bring awareness to animal cruelty.

The post said that the bystander confronted the man when she saw the way he was treating the dog and he told her to mind her own business.

The woman then took action and called the Mount Holly Police Department and waited for their arrival, according to the post.

The post stated that the man was later charged with animal cruelty. 

NBC Charlotte has reached out to the Mount Holly Police Department and is waiting to obtain the police report on the incident.

 
 

Copyright 2017 WCNC

KSDK

Florida bill would create registry of animal abusers

KSDK

Leaked video from upcoming movie draws question to animal abuse

KSDK

5 local puppies featured in Animal Planet's Puppy Bowl

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories