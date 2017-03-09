Cancer patient blessed with huge donation towards treatment

There is no better feeling than being supported by family, friends and strangers and that is just what 18-year-old Shauntelle Tynan is experiencing.
After being diagnosed with a rare form of cancer called Multisystem Langerhans Cell Histiocytosis, Shauntelle needed to find treatment in Texas which is a long way from her home in Ireland.
She needs to move there for one year if she wants a chance at life, but the funds just weren't there.
She posted a heartbreaking video and created a GoFundMe that completely took off.
She is feeling very loved right now.
