Cancer patient blessed with huge donation towards treatment

18-year-old Shauntelle Tynan was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer called Multisystem Langerhans Histiocytosis. (Photo: GoFundMe)

There is no better feeling than being supported by family, friends and strangers and that is just what 18-year-old Shauntelle Tynan is experiencing.

After being diagnosed with a rare form of cancer called Multisystem Langerhans Cell Histiocytosis, Shauntelle needed to find treatment in Texas which is a long way from her home in Ireland.

She needs to move there for one year if she wants a chance at life, but the funds just weren't there.

She posted a heartbreaking video and created a GoFundMe that completely took off.

She is feeling very loved right now.

