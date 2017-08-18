KSDK
Close

Can't find eclipse glasses? Here's some DIY ideas

You don't need glasses for these projects.

Abby Llorico, KSDK 5:54 PM. CDT August 18, 2017

ST. LOUIS - Don't have eclipse glasses? No worries – you can still view the eclipse with these do-it-yourself eclipse viewer ideas. 

© 2017 KSDK-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories