Car owner fights carjacker by spraying him with gasoline

A carjacker in Massachusetts met his match after a woman drenched him in gasoline for trying to steal from her. The incident was caught on camera at the Circle K gas station in Tewksbury.

Officials say the man was walking around the woman while she was pumping gas. When she turns away from the car, he jumps into her driver seat.

Well she wasn't giving up that easy.

The woman sprayed him and the car with gasoline and continued to fight back.

He eventually got away, dragging her momentarily while she was holding on to the vehicle.

The car was later found without the suspect.

Officials are investigating the incident at this time.

