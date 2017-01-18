Check out these possible Martian mud cracks

The Curiosity Mars rover discovered possible dried mud cracks on the red planet. (Photo: NASA) (Photo: NASA)

The latest stunning images from NASA's Curiosity Mars rover shows what scientists say likely were cracks in drying mud on the red planet.

If that turns out to be true, the mud cracks would be the first identified by Curiosity and could be evidence the planet went through wet and dry periods. Curiosity, the roaming robot tasked with discovering life on Mars, already has found evidence of ancient Martian lakes that would have been favorable for microbes.

Curiosity science team member Nathan Stein said the cracks looked like nothing researchers had seen before with Curiosity.

"It looks like what you'd see beside the road where muddy ground has dried and cracked," he said.

The layer, NASA said, formed about 3 billion years ago, but had been buried under sediment and other rocks. Scientists are analyzing the site and are looking for other cracked sites around Mars.

"If these are indeed mud cracks, they fit well with the context of what we're seeing in the section of Mount Sharp Curiosity has been climbing for many months," said project scientist Ashwin Vasavada of NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory. "The ancient lakes varied in depth and extent over time, and sometimes disappeared. We're seeing more evidence of dry intervals between what had been mostly a record of long-lived lakes."

The Curiosity Mars rover has discovered what could possibly be mud cracks on the planet. (Photo: NASA)

USA TODAY