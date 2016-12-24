NORTH ST. LOUIS, Mo. -- A Christmas Eve fire on the city's north side has claimed the life of one person according the St. Louis Fire Department.



Officials on the scene say an oxygen tank exploded inside the building. Officials believe the victim was a smoker and are investigating whether the victim was actively smoking at the time of the explosion.

The fire began just after Noon Saturday in the 5000 block of Minerva.



An occupied three story dwelling caught fire in the rear of the building and there were early reports of persons being trapped in the building.





