'Christmas Vacation' truckster spreads holiday cheer

OAK RIDGE - Last minute shopping can easily bring stress, but in the center of all the frenzy, one East Tennessee man is going the extra mile to spread holiday cheer.



Former high school teacher and coach Dave Moore has brought a symbol of one of his favorite Christmas movies – “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” – to life. As a tribute to the 1989 film, he outfitted an old station wagon with Christmas lights, a tree, booming speakers and even a squirrel from a scene in the movie.

He calls it the Family Truckster.

"It's very deep to me and my children, because when they were growing up and young, we didn't have cable, but we sure did have 'Christmas Vacation' on VCR back then," Coach Moore said.

For the fourth year, Moore is driving to various East Tennessee shopping centers during the holiday season, and handing out toys and candy to children while blasting music from the film’s soundtrack.

"So many people have gotten so many smiles and so much joy and laughter from that movie," he said.

On Friday, dozens gathered outside several West Knoxville parking lots to take pictures next to the Truckster, many reminiscing on a symbol of their childhood. But for some, the nostalgia went deeper than just a film.

Brad Watts watched “Christmas Vacation” with his father every Christmas Eve – until now. In March, his father passed away.

"It's something I wish Dad was here to see,” he said. “But I know he's still able to see it."

Watts said the station wagon served as a reminder of the true meaning of the Christmas season. “More than just gifts,” he said. “It’s more about family.”

Coach Moore said the depth of emotion he had witnessed over the years while driving the Family Truckster has been humbling. “I've seen grown men cry, having their picture made next to this car. Tears of joy, not sadness,” he said.

Moore said he expects nothing in return. He simply opts to spread the holiday cheer in hopes of inspiring a culture of giving.



"I see their smiles, I see their joy... but in return, I'm the one that's really been blessed,” he said.

The station wagon also features several cardinals for significant people who have died, including Pat Summitt, Zaevion Dobson, and Martin Luther King, Jr., among several others.

Moore also drives the wagon around East Tennessee throughout the rest of the year, angling it as a tribute to those fallen heroes.

