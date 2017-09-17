Cleanup begins at The Loop

Credit: Abby Llorico

UNIVERSITY CITY, MO. - Business owners started cleanup early Sunday morning at the Delmar Loop after a small group of agitators vandalized nearly two dozen businesses.

Some of the businesses are locally-owned and operated, and owners and employees came out as early as 1:30 a.m. to begin the cleanup process – sweeping up broken glass and covering broken windows with plywood.

Credit: Jimmy Bernhard

Some of the businesses affected include Salt + Smoke, Ranoush, Meshuggah Café, Racanelli’s, Hats-n-Stuff, Three Kings Pub, Iron Age Studios, and Ben & Jerry’s.

A worker cleans up broken glass from a window smashed during a protest of the acquittal of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley on September 16, 2017 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo: Scott Olson, 2017 Getty Images)

The protest started early Saturday evening and remained peaceful before dispersing around 9 p.m. About an hour later a small group of separate individuals gathered at Delmar Boulevard and Leland Avenue, throwing rocks, bricks, water bottles filled with paint thinner, gasoline, and balloons filled with a red liquid similar to what was used the previous night in the Central West End. Some officers sustained minor injuries, but no officers or civilians were seriously injured.

Police arrest a demonstrator protesting the acquittal of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley on September 16, 2017 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo: Scott Olson, 2017 Getty Images)

While live on the air Saturday night, 5 On your Side’s Casey Nolen saw a woman sweeping up shattered glass.

“I’m extremely sad and disappointed. University City is better than this. We are known for our tolerance of all people, all creeds, all colors, all religions. This is ridiculous,” the unidentified woman said.

University City police say 23 businesses and more than five police vehicles were damaged. Approximately 10 people were arrested.

