Cleveland Browns join with Cleveland Police, first responders for pregame ceremony

CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 10: Members of the Cleveland Police join the Cleveland Browns on the sidelines during the National Anthem prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 10, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images) (Photo: Jason Miller, 2017 Getty Images)

CLEVELAND - After days of speculation about how Cleveland Police and Cleveland Browns players would treat the pregame ceremony before Sunday's season opener at First Energy Stadium, the two groups joined with first responders in a rousing display of unity.

Following the largest National Anthem protest in the National Football League during the preseason, the Cleveland Browns came under intense scrutiny from the union representing the Cleveland Police Department.

There was so much backlash that union president Steve Loomis said Cleveland Police officers would not hold the flag at the Browns’ home opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium Sunday.

However on Friday, it was announced Friday that Browns players will join members of the Cleveland Police Department and United States military men and women in holding the American flag during the National Anthem prior to Sunday’s kickoff. The first responders went even a step further by running out of the tunnel with the players during pregame introductions.

It made for some unbelievable images:

% INLINE %

© 2017 WKYC-TV