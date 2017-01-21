Collinsville PD search for man in connection with fatal shooting

Montrea Marhsall was identified by the Collinsville Police Department Saturday. (Photo: Collinsville PD) (Photo: Collinsville PD)

The Collinsville Police Department announced Saturday a search for a man in connection with a fatal shooting outside an apartment complex.

Collinsville Police were called out to the 800 block of S. Morrison Saturday afternoon to investigate a call for shots fired. Upon arrival, officers found a man shot outside of an apartment complex. The man was transported to an area hospital and later died from his injuries.

The victim was identified as 21-year-old Montrea Marshall.

Witnesses describe the suspect as a black male last seen wearing a dark, faded hoodie. The man was fled the scene in a white Chevy Cruze with Illinois license plates. He was last seen near the intersection of Millburn School Rd. and Old Collinsville Rd. near O'Fallon, Ill.

Police believe Marshall and the suspect knew each other.

Anyone with additional information regarding the shooting was asked to contact the Major Case Squad at (618) 344-2131 ext. 5924, or the CrimeStoppers at (866) 371-TIPS (8477).

