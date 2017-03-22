Collinsville trains block travel for neighborhood residents

(Photo: KSDK)

COLLINSVILLE, ILL. - It’s something many of us take for granted: the ability to head home after a long day. But for residents of one Metro East neighborhood, getting home sometimes takes hours, thanks to trains that keep stalling. 5 On Your Side first reported on the problem last fall.

Lumaghi Heights is the only street that leads in and out of this dead-end neighborhood in Collinsville. That means residents must cross railroad tracks every time they come or go. On Monday night, there was no getting home for hours for the residents who found themselves on the wrong side of the tracks.

Therese Sweet was driving home Monday night around 7 p.m., when she encountered an all too familiar road block. She says, "I've been stuck on this side many times, and my husband's been stuck on the other side. This time we were stuck together for like three hours Monday.”

The trains are operated by CSX. A company representative told the couple it would be at least another hour before the train would be fixed. With a 3:30 a.m. wake-up call looming, Sweet says she took a desperate measure: "I had to crawl under the train to get on the other side, and have somebody bring me home, because it was 10 o'clock by then. I mean who wants to crawl under a train? I don't.”

The Sweets weren't alone. Parents were spotted passing their kids between the train cars, so the kids could get to sleep at a reasonable hour on this school night.

Residents say the trains seem to stall every few weeks. Some have waited more than six hours to get home. Then, there are the safety concerns.

"It scares me to death,” says Travis Krimminger, “because if somebody's injured, or if there's a fire, nobody can get back here."

Krimminger just built a home in this neighborhood for his young family on what he thought was the perfect piece of property. But on Monday night, he too, found himself crawling under the train, just to get home and kiss his baby goodnight. He says, "If you want to come to your residence, you're going to have to go underneath, or over, or any way you can."

CSX Spokesperson Gail Lobin told 5 On Your Side her company is aware of the problem. She stated, "We will continue our efforts to reduce impacts in the area. We apologize for the disruption and inconvenience to area residents."

As to why these trains are stalling, or why it always seems to happen at Lumaghi Heights? Lobin stated simply, "Trains operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and there are times when mechanical and operational issues result in blocked crossings. "

5 On Your Side also contacted the Federal Railroad Administration in Washington. A spokesperson said the government agency has no regulations governing how long trains can be blocking a roadway.

© 2017 KSDK-TV