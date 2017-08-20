Comedy legend Jerry Lewis dead at 91

(Photo credit: MICHEL CLEMENT/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: MICHEL CLEMENT, 2010 AFP)

NBC News is reporting comedy legend Jerry Lewis has died at the age of 91.

Jerry Lewis, the rubber-faced comedian and director whose fundraising telethons became as famous as his hit movies, has died.

Publicist Candi Cazau says Lewis passed away Sunday morning of natural causes at age 91 in Las Vegas with his family by his side.

Lewis first became a star in a duo with Dean Martin, entertaining audiences in nightclubs, on television and in the movies. After their split in 1956, he starred in and directed a slew of hit films such as "The Nutty Professor."

Later generations knew him primarily as the tireless conductor of the Labor Day weekend telethons to raise funds for victims of muscular dystrophy. Lewis retired from making movies in 1995, but returned as star of the 2016 drama "Max Rose."

