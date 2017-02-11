Community supports dance teacher shot in Soulard

(Photo: KSDK)

Saturday evening, family and friends showed their support for 26-year-old dance teacher who was gunned down in Soulard. Her loved ones were at a local fundraiser in her honor.

Rain Stippec worked at the PBR club in Ballpark Village as a dancer and choreographer before she was shot multiple times.



Stippec and a St. Louis fire captain were in this car when someone opened fire in Soulard early Monday striking the young dance teacher several times.

Both were critically injured. But Saturday, news of an improvement in Rain's condition.

"Everything so far has been going really well. She's such a strong person. We're going in there with positively, telling her we love her," said Katie Stippec, Rain's sister

"It's hard, it's rough. but everyday it gets better. i will say that," said Michael Ramey, a family friend.

Stippec has undergone multiple surgeries and more could be on the horizon. But Saturday, her friends, family, and coworkers came to support each other. One-hundred of the cover charge, and 10% of Saturday's profits at PBR, are going towards Stippec's recovery fund.



A GoFundMe has already raised more than $40,000 as of Saturday.



Wednesday, February 15 New York City and Las Vegas are dancing for Rain Stippec.

Thursday, February 16 participating Pickelman's locations will be donating 50% of profits on store orders from 5 to 8 p.m.

