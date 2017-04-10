Donate to your favorite charity through #GiveSTLDay

(Photo: Jason Enterline)

ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis community is coming together to raise money for local nonprofits during a 24-hour fundraising blitz called GiveSTLDay. Since 1925, the St. Louis Community Foundation has been helping to connect donors with charities that make a difference in the life of others.

DONATE NOW: GiveSTLDay.org

More than 550 charitable funds are involved in the blitz, and St. Louisans are encouraged to donate to one or more charities using easy tools to filter through the organizations. Donations can be as little as $10, with a maximum donation of $100,000. Throughout the day hourly prizes will be given to nonprofits of each size, and Cardinals tickets will be given away to random donors. You can keep track of how much money has been donated to your favorite charity by checking out the leaderboard.

Last year, Give STL Day was so popular that the website had trouble with the high traffic volume. But despite this setback, donors were able to make contributions over the phone in a last-minute phone bank held at KSDK, and more than $1.6 million was raised. This year, the St. Louis Community Foundation has partnered with CiviCore, which will provide infrastructure and portal platforms to alleviate the problems a high volume of online traffic can cause.

Have you made a donation? Use #GiveSTLDay to help spread the word.

© 2017 KSDK-TV