Join St. Louis' biggest office party!

. (Photo: Jan Kruger, Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis’ biggest office party is back for its second year, and you can be part of the action!

The Biz Dash 5K is Thursday, Aug. 31 after work hours at Ballpark Village. All levels of runners are encouraged to join their company team. But don’t worry if your company isn’t participating – you can still register as an individual.

Runners receive complimentary drink tickets, access to the tailgate party, and some other race day swag.

To register for the race, visit the St. Louis Sports Commission’s website.

5 On Your Side is the media sponsor for the event, and we hope to see you there!

© 2017 KSDK-TV