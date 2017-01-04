Salvation Army's Tree of Lights campaign helps year round

The Salvation Army Tree of Lights is another nationally famous piece of our pop culture that began in St. Louis. (Photo: Courtesy: Diane Rademacher)

The red kettles and bell ringers may be gone, but the Salvation Army still needs your help!

Your giving to the Tree of Lights campaign helps those in need all year round, including during times of disaster.

For example, one year ago, dozens of people and businesses were impacted by a winter flood in the bi-state area. The Salvation Army was among the agencies assisting flood survivors in the immediate aftermath.

The Tree of Lights campaign ends January 31. Help the Salvation Army do the most good by donating at http://stlsalvationarmy.org/tree-of-lights-2016.