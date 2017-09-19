Consumer Reports: Tasty whole-milk yogurt

For years you've probably heard that low-fat dairy products are healthier. But new research suggests that foods like whole milk yogurt may actually be better.

Consumer Reports just tested more than 20 whole milk yogurts and reveals some tasty and inexpensive choices.

Nine-year-old Hudson loves the whole milk yogurt parfaits that his parents whip up with a little honey, fruit and crunchy cereal.

This whole milk breakfast, higher in fat, may be better for him than one made with low-fat yogurt.

"Several studies among children do suggest that eating whole fat dairy is associated with less weight gain over time than eating low-fat dairy," said Consumer Reports Health Editor Julia Calderone.

Adults too may reap benefits. Some research suggests the level of triglycerides, a type of fat, maybe at a lower, healthier level in those who eat higher fat products vs. low fat.

But keep in mind, flavored yogurts have added ingredients that can add calories.

"Our advice is that you really do still need to look at the ingredients list including the sugars content," Calderone said.

For instance, 6 ounces of Brown Cow Strawberry Whole Milk Yogurt has about seven teaspoons of naturally occurring and added sugars. That's almost as much as a six-ounce serving of strawberry Haagen Dazs ice cream.

One way to minimize added sugars. Pick a plain yogurt and stir in your own honey and fruit.

Two good choices noted for their full and creamy taste according to Consumer Reports testing: Whole Foods 365 Everyday Value and Trader Joe's Organic Plain Whole Milk Yogurt.

They also were among the most reasonably priced of the yogurts tested.

If you choose whole milk yogurt, also pay attention to the saturated fat content so you can stay within recommended daily guidelines. And what about the grass-fed claim you may see? Milk from grass-fed cows can have more of the 'good fat' than from grain fed cows. But look for certification like "American grass-fed" or "PCO certified 100% grass-fed" to be sure the claim is accurate.

