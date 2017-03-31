Copperhead snake bites man inside Arkansas Walmart after bringing snake into store

Credit: Linda Moore Mathews

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. (KTHV) - A man has been bitten by a Copperhead snake inside of the Walmart in Jacksonville after bringing the snake into the store.

"Everyone was freaking out," said Linda Mathews, who snapped a picture of the snake.

A video sent to us by Darla Duncan shows a customer catching the snake after it bit the man.

According to Jacksonville Animal Control, the Copperhead was de-fanged, which is done typically if the snake is kept as a pet.

The snake's front two fangs had been removed, but it does still have venomous glands. The man was taken to the North Metro Medical Center for treatment.

In a statement, Khim Aday with Walmart said the following:

“We take seriously the safety of everyone who shops in our stores. After close examination of surveillance video, it appears the customer who was bitten brought the de-fanged snake inside the store himself. No one else was impacted.”

We will continue to follow this story as it develops.

