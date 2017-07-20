Man shot while pumping gas in Dutchtown

ST. LOUIS - Police are investigating after a man was shot while pumping gas at a gas station in Dutchtown early Thursday morning.

The shooting occurred around 3:30 a.m. on south Grand Boulevard and Alberta Street. A man in his 30s was transported to a nearby hospital where he is listed in serious condition.

According to police, the victim was pumping gas when he saw several people arguing in the gas station parking lot. The suspect started firing shots at bystanders and fled the scene on foot.

No other details have been released.

Three men were shot in the Dutchtown neighborhood Wednesday on the 3400 block of Montana.

