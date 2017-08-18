1 dead, 1 injured in Thursday south St. Louis shootings

File photo (Photo: Thinkstock, Custom)

ST. LOUIS - Police are investigating after gunfire left one man dead and another injured in the Fox Park neighborhood Thursday evening.

Police responded to the 2700 block of Accomac around 5:15 p.m. where a 28-year-old man was shot in the leg. He was transported to a nearby hospital where his condition is unknown.

Shortly after, police responded to Texas and Shenandoah Avenue around 5:35 p.m. where a 45-year-old man was found shot. He was transported to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police are working to determine if the two shootings are related.

