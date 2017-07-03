$5K reward offered for info in murder of teen

16-year-old Antonio Maurice Straughter was killed on June 25 in an alley in the 5000 block of Thekla. (Photo: CrimeStoppers, Custom)

ST. LOUIS - CrimeStoppers is now offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest in the murder of a teen.

It happened around 4:25 on June 25 in the 5000 block of Thekla.

According to police, 16-year-old Antonio Maurice Straughter was standing in the alley with two friends when a white car drove up to them, and a man got out of the driver's side and shot at the group. Straughter was killed and his friends were both injured.

Anyone with any information in this case is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

© 2017 KSDK-TV