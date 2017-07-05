1 dead, 2 injured in shooting near riverfront

File photo (Photo: Thinkstock, Custom)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis police say one man is dead and two others were wounded, one critically, in a shooting on the city's riverfront.



Police say the gunfire happened about 2 a.m. Wednesday. Investigators say the critically injured man was unstable at a hospital, and that the other wounded man was shot in the leg.



The name of the slain man was not immediately released.



There was no immediate word about any arrests or other specifics about the shooting.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

© 2017 Associated Press