1 dead, 3 injured in overnight St. Louis shootings

ST. LOUIS - A man is dead and three others were injured in overnight shootings in St. Louis.

The first shooting occurred in the Gravois Park neighborhood around 9 p.m. Wednesday in the 3500 block of Nebraska. A 19-year-old woman was shot in the face and transported to the hospital where she’s listed in stable, but guarded condition.

Shortly after, police were called to the 3500 block of Minnesota where a 34-year-old man was shot in the thigh and transported to the hospital where he’s listed in stable condition. He was shot while sitting on his front porch by an unknown suspect who fled on foot.

Around 11 p.m. in north St. Louis, a man was pronounced dead at the scene after a shooting on the 300 block of Christian. No other details have been provided.

At 12 a.m. Thursday, a man was getting off a bus and heard three gunshots. Shortly after, he felt pain and took himself to the hospital where a graze wound was found. He’s listed in stable condition.

