1 dead, 3 injured in STL shootings Wednesday night

ST. LOUIS - Police are investigating three separate shootings that occurred Wednesday night in St. Louis.

The first occurred just before 9 p.m., a man in his 30s was shot in the leg near the 6100 block of Lucille. His condition is unknown.

Around 11:10 p.m. a 31-year-old man was shot in the leg in the 5800 block of Vivian. He was transport to a hospital where he’s in stable condition.

Around 11:45 p.m. a man was found shot to death near the Shell gas station on the 3900 block of South Grand. A second victim arrived at an area hospital and is in stable condition.

